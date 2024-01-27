Hectic lobbying for posts of YSRCP constituency in-charges

Kurnool : The district is witnessing hectic lobbying by ruling YSRCP leaders to secure posts of in-charges for Assembly constituencies.

Following pressure from local cadres, the party high command is replacing the in-charges appointed earlier and deciding to field new candidates from Assembly constituencies for the ensuing polls.

Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier replaced sitting MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar and appointed Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram as in-charge of Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Subsequently, Sanjeev Kumar had tendered his resignation as member of the YSRCP. Speaking to the media, he alleged that BCs were being ignored by the ruling party and hence he was replaced by another leader as Kurnool Parliament in-charge.

However, Jayaram was also not interested to contest as MP and he is keen on securing party ticket to contest as an MLA for the third time. As the Minister also showed no interest to contest as MP, the YSRCP finalised B Y Ramaiah as in-charge of the Lok Sabha constituency.

On the other hand, it is also learnt that the YSRCP high command is considering former MP Butta Renuka's name as MLA candidate for Yemmiganur constituency.

Initially, sitting YSRCP MLA Yerrakota K Chenna Kesava Reddy proposed the candidature of Machani Venkatesh as in-charge of Yemmiganur. However, it was felt that Venkatesh is less popular among voters when compared to Renuka. Then following the recommendation of Chenna Kesava Reddy, the party appointed Butta Renuka as in-charge of Yemmiganur.

Following the developments in the constituency, party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to give MLC seat to Yerrakota K Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of sitting MLA Yerrakota K Chenna Keshava Reddy and a nominated post to Machani Venkatesh.

As party candidates have been agitating at different places in Kurnool district over appointment of constituency in-charges, the leadership is replacing them with new candidates. It is learnt that YSRCP chief Jagan is also

considering replacing Kodumur candidate Dr Audimulapu Sateesh. The party activists and voters are opposing his candidature as he is a non-local. There is intense competition between SV Mohan Reddy and sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan for Kurnool Assembly constituency ticket.