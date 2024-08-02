  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Highest manganese ore handled by port in a calendar month

A view of Visakhapatnam Port
x

A view of Visakhapatnam Port

Highlights

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record by handling 15 vessels and discharging 5,66,301 metric tonnes of manganese ore in bulk during July, 2024

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record by handling 15 vessels and discharging 5,66,301 metric tonnes of manganese ore in bulk during July, 2024.

The achievement surpasses the previous record set in the month of May where 17 vessels discharged 4,37,270 metric tonnes.

This milestone marks a significant moment in the VPA’s 90-year-long history. Chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu commended the traffic manager and his team for their exceptional performance in handling the cargo. He expressed confidence that the VPA team would continue the momentum and achieve the target of 90 MMT for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X