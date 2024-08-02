Highest manganese ore handled by port in a calendar month

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record by handling 15 vessels and discharging 5,66,301 metric tonnes of manganese ore in bulk during July, 2024.

The achievement surpasses the previous record set in the month of May where 17 vessels discharged 4,37,270 metric tonnes.

This milestone marks a significant moment in the VPA’s 90-year-long history. Chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu commended the traffic manager and his team for their exceptional performance in handling the cargo. He expressed confidence that the VPA team would continue the momentum and achieve the target of 90 MMT for the fiscal year 2024-25.