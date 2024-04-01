HR conference brochure unveiled

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘transformation of organisation through HR practices – employee experience and employee engagement’, Visakhapatnam chapter’s National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) is hosting a day-long HR conference on April 26.

Organised in collaboration with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the conference held under the central region is slated to focus on sharing best HR practices, professional challenges, among other topics.

Experts attending the event will speak about various issues related to the present HR scenario, challenges faced, etc., Industry experts, academicians and HR professionals from various public and private organisations are expected to attend the conference and share their insights.

A brochure was unveiled by SC Pandey, director (Personnel), RINL in the presence of other officials in Visakhapatnam. The central region of NIPM covers 10 chapters in Telangana, AP, parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The conference is scheduled on April 26.