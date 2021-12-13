HRF demands action against release of pollutants by pharma company

Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demands that authorities concerned consider immediate action against the Hetero Drugs Ltd pharmaceutical industry near Rajayyapeta village in Nakkapalli mandal of Visakhapatnam district for laying pipeline to release effluents.

The company recently laid a three-ft diameter pipeline and intended to carry effluents from the plant to be dumped in the sea without any requisite clearances.

Hetero Drugs laid the pipeline surreptitiously for a distance of about 4-km before local fishermen noticed it 12 days ago. Condemning it, the locals staged a protest which led to bringing the work to a halt.

However, Narsipatnam RDO, who visited the area subsequently, has reportedly said the pipeline laying is improper and that no clearance was obtained for the same. But, no action is initiated against Hetero Drugs.

The locals along with HRF AP and TS coordination committee member VS Krishna, Vizag district general secretary K Anuradha and executive committee member Jaha Aara pointed out that the residents of the area continue to suffer serious health issues such as dizziness, difficulty in breathing, anemia, headaches and tremors along with ailments related blood, liver and kidneys ever since the company began its production.

People in Rajayyapeta, Boyipadu, Dondavaka and Pedateenarla, among others, are totally unconvinced at Hetero's periodic assertions that the effluents generated by it are treated before being discharged into the sea, the HRF representatives mentioned.