HSL makes steady progess towards achieving ‘Mini Ratna’ status

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) Cmde Hemant Khatri emphasised HSL’s transformation from negative to positive net worth after 40 years and its steady progress towards achieving ‘Mini Ratna’ status.

HSL marked a milestone with the steel-cutting ceremony of a 60T Bollard Pull Tug for Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) at HSL hull shop. Speaking on the occasion, the CMD highlighted the vital roles being played by both VPA and HSL in Visakhapatnam’s maritime growth. He shared the shipyard’s future vision, including the development of next-generation Green Tugs (Electric and Hydrogen-powered) aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu congratulated HSL for its turnaround, healthy work culture and ethical practices. He stressed the importance of the tug for port operations, especially as VPA targets 90 MMT of cargo this year and over 100 MMT within two years. He mentioned the need for more tugs and expressed interest in further collaboration with HSL. He also highlighted the national shift towards shipbuilding and ship repair. HSL played a central role in developing Visakhapatnam as a maritime hub, he added.

The event was attended by senior officials of VPA, HSL, staff and workmen, reflecting the strong and long-standing partnership between the two organisations.

Photo caption: HSL CMD Cmde Hemant Khatri addressing a meeting in Visakhapatnam.