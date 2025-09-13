ICC’s trophy tour with DP World completes its visit to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating the spirit of women’s cricket and building anticipation for the upcoming global event, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World completes its Visakhapatnam visit.

The tour began on September 7 at ACA-VDCA Stadium, one of the five venues for the World Cup, where senior Andhra Cricket Association officials, including secretary Sana Sathish Babu and joint secretary Boyalla Vijay Kumar, welcomed the iconic trophy.

The event brought together 70 women cricketers from the State, offering a moment of inspiration for the next generation.

One of the highlights included 12 grounds-women from the stadium posing with the trophy and enjoyed a close glimpse of it.

During its six-day-long tour, the trophy was showcased at some of Visakhapatnam’s most iconic landmarks such as INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam Port, Old Town, VMRDA Park, Jagadamba junction and RK Beach.

A standout moment was its visit to the glass bridge at Kailasagiri.

The Trophy Tour with DP World also visited local schools like Timpany School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sri Basara Leads International School, engaging students and igniting excitement among them.

Through a series of activations at iconic venues and engaging media interactions, the tour is currently visiting cities across India and Sri Lanka, bringing cricket fans closer ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament.

Visakhapatnam is set to host five matches of the tournament: India Vs South Africa (October 9), India Vs Australia (October 12), South Africa Vs Bangladesh (October 13), Australia Vs Bangladesh (October 16) and England Vs New Zealand (October 26). General ticket sales for fans worldwide have already begun and people can book their tickets via the official website: Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played from September 30 to November 2 in DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).