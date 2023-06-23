India surging in biz sector under Modi: BJP MP

Visakhapatnam: The business sector in the country has seen growth by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP MP Manoj Kotak.

Speaking at a meeting held with businessmen in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the MP mentioned that necessary resources are being provided to the businessmen across India to give a boost to the sector.

Manoj Kotak said the countries across the world were affected financially due to Covid-19, but India’s economy registered high during the same time. He recalled that the contribution of traders during the pandemic was remarkable.

Further, the MP stated that there was nothing but scams in the Congress government before 2014. “But after the BJP government came to power, it was moving ahead with welfare schemes on one hand and development on the other,” he added.

About 93,000-km-long national highways were developed in the BJP government so far and the Congress government could develop 53,000-km national highways back then, he reiterated.

The MP said that innovative changes have been made in the railways to introduce high speed trains through Vande Bharat Express and all these were made possible because of Modi’s vision.

The MP said that before 2014, the country used to import 90 percent of mobile phones, but now India is in the second position in the world in manufacturing mobile phones.

He stated that the country is in the second position in steel production, fifth position in automobile production and exports and the sectors have been surging forward only in the past nine years. Manoj Kotak said he had come to Visakhapatnam as part of a three-day visit to AP and had attended the traders’ meeting with the request made by MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP government facilitated 74 new airports across the country. BJP state general secretaries PVN Madhav and Surya Narayana Rao, state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, district parliamentary president Medapati Raveendra participated in the meeting.