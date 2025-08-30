Indian Naval ships arrive in Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Visakhapatnam: INS Tamal, the eighth ship of Talwar-class stealth frigates, and INS Surat, the latest indigenously constructed guided-missile destroyer of Indian Navy, arrived at Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 27 and 28 respectively.

During the port call, the crew will engage with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Border Guards through sports fixtures, familiarisation with naval facilities and discussions will be held on fostering Indo-Saudi Arabia relations.

The Indian side will host a cultural exchange for senior dignitaries of the RSNF, border guards, diplomats, prominent members of the diaspora and local government officials. The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia. It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore avenues for further engagement.