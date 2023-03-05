Industrial exhibition draws attention of visitors

A host of industrial products were put up at the counters that lined the exhibition organised as a part of the Global Investors' Summit-2023. Products manufactured and designed by various industries, commercial organisations, women's associations and artisans of the state were put up at the venue. As a part of 'one district one product, Lepakshi products drew the attention of the visitors. 'Tholubommalata', cultural music formed a part of the fair.





A total of 137 stalls dotted the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds. Among a host of others, AP Pavilion turned out to be a special attraction. Electronic devices, vehicles and other products manufactured by various industries at Sri City were displayed at a counter. The State Department of Language, Culture and Tourism had set up a stall. At another counter, Robot Miss Sita described the products of various companies and their specialties. Its service has been utilised at a coffee shop in Araku Valley. The other robot responds to questions about coffee. HAL, Bharat Dynamics, among other counters drew the attention of visitors at the grounds.



