It’s going to be unanimous now for Botcha in MLC poll

Visakhapatnam: Former YSRCP Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will unanimously be elected and officials are going to announce it on Friday. It is known that the YSRCP candidate has filed his nomination for the vacant post of MLC local bodies’ quota.

Even as the alliance government thought of fielding a candidate from the Telugu Desam Party to contest against Satyanarayana, it withdrew from its decision to contest in the MLC by-polls.

With this, the line has been cleared for YSRCP’s candidate Satyanarayana as the independent candidate also withdrew his nomination, which was the only obstacle to announcing Satyanarayana as MLC.

Earlier, during the election process, Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector and Returning Officer K Mayur Ashok examined the nominations on Wednesday in the presence of Independent candidate Shaik Safiulla and representatives of Satyanarayana.

The Returning Officer declared that both the nominations were valid as all the documents were submitted properly.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is at 3 pm on August 18. However, independent candidate Shaik Safiulla submitted documents on Wednesday withdrawing his nomination. With this, YSRCP candidate Satyanarayana is the only candidate in the fray.

However, according to the election schedule, Satyanarayana will be officially announced as an MLC on Friday by 3 pm. As the MLC by-election was unanimous, the code of conduct will also be removed.

Keeping the ensuing polls in view, the YSRCP leaders made efforts to avoid cross voting. As part of it, MPTC and ZPTC members, corporators and councilors of the YSRCP were shifted to various parts of the country in the pretext of vacations.

Already, lakhs of rupees have already been spent on vacations for the YSRCP leaders in order to encourage them to stay away from the TDP leaders and avoid defection. But as the election is going to be unanimous, they are all reaching Visakhapatnam soon.