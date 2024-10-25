Jagan unfit for politics, says Anitha

Visakhapatnam: As expected long ago, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had filed a case against his own family members, as assets are dearer to him than his mother and sister.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the home minister wondered whether Jagan holds any value for the people of Andhra Pradesh as he filed a case in the court against his own mother and sister. “With no affection and respect for his sister, Jagan addresses the public as ‘akka, chellamma’ (sisters),” Anitha criticised.

For the sake of being in power, Anitha alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not hesitate even to ‘murder’ his uncle. “Eventually, when Jagan was in jail, it was his sister YS Sharmila who carried out ‘padayatra’ on his behalf. Jagan is unfit for politics for treating his family members the way he is doing so now,” Anitha said.

It is quite apparent that Jagan is threatening his sister not to speak about his spouse and MP YS Avinash Reddy in public. There is no security for Sharmila and YS Vijayamma and the alliance government will shoulder the responsibility of providing security to them, the home minister reiterated.

Later, Anitha visited the girls hostel near King George Hospital and interacted with the students during which they shared their problems with her. Responding to them, Anitha assured that measures are in place to provide a secure atmosphere to the students and CCTV surveillance will also be enhanced on the premises.