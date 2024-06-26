Janmabhoomi train services restored

Visakhapatnam: Keeping public demand in view, the services of Janmabhoomi Express have been restored which were cancelled in view of safety works in Vijayawada Division till August 11.

In line with this, Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express (12805) will be restored from June 26 to August 10. It will resume services as per its schedule and stoppages.

Similarly, Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express (12806) will be restored from June 27 to August 11. It will resume as per the regular schedule and stoppages.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

Meanwhile, due to pre-non interlocking, non-inter locking works at Malkhedi and Mahadeokhedi stations in connection with doubling in Jabalpur Division, West Central Railway, some of the trains got cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express (18573) leaving Visakhapatnam on June 27 and July 4, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express (18574) leaving Bhagat Ki Kothi on June 29 and July 6, Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) leaving Visakhapatnam on July 5, 6 and 9, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808) leaving Amritsar on July 6, 7 and 10 will be cancelled

Also, halt is withdrawn for Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) at Malkhedi station, on dates leaving Visakhapatnam on June 28, 29 and July 2.