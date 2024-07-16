JSP leader calls for a new VMRDA Master Plan

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Master Plan - 2041 should be cancelled and a new plan has to be prepared, demanded Jana Sena Party leader P Murthy Yadav.

After lodging a complaint with VMRDA Commissioner V Ravindra, the JSP leader told media persons here on Monday that the VMRDA’s Master Plan was one of the biggest scams in Visakhapatnam by the YSRCP government.

The then YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy was the mastermind behind the master scam, Murthy Yadav alleged.

He said that the master plan is prepared based on the needs of the people, but during the previous government, the plan was prepared to benefit the YSRCP leaders. Murthy Yadav said that 9,300 objections were received against the master plan which was a record. After crossing INS Kalinga on Beach Road, many changes were made in the proposed 200 Feet Road to favour Vijayasai Reddy’s team, he pointed out.

Further, the JSP corporator stated that more than 300 layouts were approved by the VMRDA in the past, many plots and some villages that have been there for hundreds of years will disappear if the master plan is executed.

The corporator alleged that Vijayasai Reddy and his team had looted thousands of crores of worth lands in the garb of the master plan. He demanded that a new master plan should be prepared for the future of Visakhapatnam people.