Key issues of HSL employees, retirees brought to fore

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised the need for workforce rejuvenation through fresh recruitments and modernisation of infrastructure.

Paying a visit to Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Friday, the MP highlighted the strategic importance of HSL in India’s defence ecosystem. Interacting with employees and retirees, the MP took stock of their concerns related to pending provident fund, long-standing regularisation issues, medical facility gaps and career stagnation due to delayed promotions.

Further, Sribharat addressed infrastructure needs in HSL residential colonies and emphasised the need to restore welfare benefits suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the management to explore securing new work orders from central and state governments to ensure long-term viability. Revival of the HSL Junior and Degree College, an institution that has served underprivileged students for over five decades, also formed a part of the discussions.

Discussing with C&MD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) and other officials, the MP assured that he would continue to engage with stakeholders to build a stronger, more inclusive and future-ready shipyard.

Referring to the concerns flagged by employees and retirees, the MP said, “I will take up these matters with the Ministry of Defence and other concerned authorities to ensure timely resolution.”