KG Hospital theatre assistant commits suicide
Visakhapatnam: A theatre assistant working at emergency operation theatre in King George Hospital in the city reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam. He was identified as Prashanth Kumar. Upon knowing about the incident, KGH superintendent P Sivananda along with other officials reached the spot.
The superintendent assured the family members of the deceased that the body would be handed over to them after carrying out the postmortem. However, as the postmortem was delayed, the family members of the theatre assistant expressed concern over the delay. They pointed out that the hospital management neglected to respond immediately despite their staff taking the extreme step while on duty. According to police, the theatre assistant took the extreme step due to love failure. Investigation is in progress.