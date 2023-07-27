Krishi Vigyan Kendra to come up in Gurla

Vizianagaram: The district agriculture advisory committee passed a resolution to establish Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in Gurla mandal in the district.

On Wednesday, the council organised a review meeting to discuss the preparedness of the agriculture department for coming Khariff season and G Venkateswara Rao, chairman of the agriculture advisory committee and collector S Nagalakshmi and others attended the meeting.

KVK was situated in RK Bai village of Kurupam in united Vizianagaram district and after separation of the district RK Bai remained in Parvathipuram Manyam district and now the government sanctioned new KVK to Vizianagaram district.

ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu said if suitable land for KVK is not available here, then it can be set up in Cheepurupalli mandal, which is adjacent to Gurla.

The council decided to set up 115 Kisan Samriddhi Kendra in the district to support farmers in all aspects and district agriculture department directed to supply Ragi seed to farmers with 50 per cent subsidy.

Officials told to visit villages and build confidence among farmers in connection with services and support rendered by the government. The tenant farmers will be given government identity cards and loans from agriculture cooperative societies.

Soil tests will be conducted extensively and recommend the suitable fertilisers to the concerned lands in the district. Later, they unveiled the souvenir to sensitise farmers in connection with farming of millets and best methods to get more production.