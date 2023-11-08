Legends League Cricket to be played in 5 cities, including Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Legends League Cricket (LLC)-2023 on Friday announced that cricket enthusiasts can buy tickets for the much-anticipated upcoming season which will be played across five cities in India from November 18 to December 9.



This year, Legends League Cricket will be a six-team tournament and will be played across five cities. The league added two new franchisees in this edition – Southern SuperStars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

The inaugural match of LLC 2023 is scheduled to commence on November 18 in Ranchi, where the defending champion India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter, as it is a replay of the 2022 final, where India Capitals had defeated Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Overall, 19 matches will be played across 22 days in what promises to be an exciting tournament as legends unite to define sheer class in LLC 2023. After Ranchi, the action will shift to Dehradun on November 24. In Jammu, four matches will be played from November 27 to December 1, while in Vizag three games will be staged from December 2 to December 4.

The knockout phase of LLC 2023 will be played in Surat, with the qualifiers taking place from December 5 to December 7, setting the stage for the grand season finale scheduled for December 9.

The cricket action in Visakhapatnam will take place at YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA International Cricket Stadium and the price of the tickets start from Rs.299. As fans gear up for another exhilarating cricketing spectacle, the tickets for the much-awaited season of LLC are now available on Paytm and Paytm Insider.

CEO of Legends League Cricket Raman Raheja said with games scheduled in five cities including Dehradun, Ranchi, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, people can mark their calendars to witness the matches.