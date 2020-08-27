Locals start construction of 4 km road in Visakhapatnam's Egamalapadu village

After witnessing the construction of road by the tribal villagers in Vizianagaram couple of days back, yet another same incident has come to the fore in Visakhapatnam where the locals after the authorities neglected their repeated requests big construction of road took to their hands and started constructing road of 4km long from Egamalapadu village to centre of Hukumpeta mandal in the Visakhapatnam district.

Earlier, we have seen that the tribal residents of Kodama-Bari village in Saluru mandal of Vizianagaram district who stood as inspiration for all of us by laying a road on a stretch of 4 km to their village by themselves acquiring funds after their problem was ignored by authorities.

While Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who doesn't need introduction thanks for his deeds in the coronavirus times had heaped praises on the initiative taken by the people on his Twitter handle and promised that he would visit the village soon.