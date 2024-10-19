Lokesh holds ‘Praja Darbar’, vows to Resolve grievances

Visakhapatnam: IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived here as part of a two-day visit, held a ‘Praja Darbar’ at the party office here on Friday.

As part of it, he received representations on various grievances from people. Responding to them, he assured them that he would work hard to resolve them at the earliest.

The representatives of the Central Association of Burma Andhra Pradesh Repatriates appealed to the minister to take action against those who are alienating their lands and those who support them and give permission to them for the construction of houses.

RTC contract drivers appealed to Lokesh to regularise their service. “We were selected in 2013 in the Visakhapatnam region and were taken on service in 2022. Due to this, we have lost a lot of experience. The previous YSRCP government did not even implement PRC and we have no job security,” they worried.

Bringing her issues to the notice of the minister, M Dhana Lakshmi of Kandapalem of Anakapalli district said that her husband died due to heart attack after hearing the news of N Chandrababu Naidu’s illegal arrest during the YSRCP’s rule. She appealed to Lokesh to provide any job opportunity to her family and support her. The minister promised to look into it and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, G Korlamma of Srikakulam district expressed her concern that she had saved the money after retirement in AgriGold for her daughter’s marriage. She requested the minister to take action so that the deposits are refunded.

A Scheduled Caste person M Raja Rao of Visakhapatnam requested Lokesh to allot him a ration shop so that he could support his family.

A number of leaders and activists met minister Nara Lokesh at the party office and discussed various issues.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with Vijayawada flood victims, Andhra University donated Rs 79,95,116 to the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over by Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof G Sasibhushana Rao, and registrar Prof E N Dhanamjaya Rao to Lokesh.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor Sasibhushana Rao told the minister that the funds were generously contributed by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, along with pensioners and that it was a collective effort of the Andhra University community to the flood victims.

Furthermore, AU is set to contribute an additional Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of its affiliated colleges for the flood victims.