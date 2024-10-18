Live
- PM Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ tomorrow; Ministries to organise workshops, seminars
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
Lokesh on two-day trip to Vizag
Visakhapatnam: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a host of programmes in Visakhapatnam during his two-day-long visit to the city. As part of it, the minister is slated for attending a hearing at the Visakhapatnam District Court in connection with a defamation case filed against a vernacular daily.
The minister is scheduled to meet party cadre and leaders at the party office. Lokesh will reach the city on Thursday night from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The HRD Minister is likely to meet the MLAs in the city to discuss the various development projects taken up in Visakhapatnam.
