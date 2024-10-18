Lokesh on two-day trip to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a host of programmes in Visakhapatnam during his two-day-long visit to the city. As part of it, the minister is slated for attending a hearing at the Visakhapatnam District Court in connection with a defamation case filed against a vernacular daily.

The minister is scheduled to meet party cadre and leaders at the party office. Lokesh will reach the city on Thursday night from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The HRD Minister is likely to meet the MLAs in the city to discuss the various development projects taken up in Visakhapatnam.