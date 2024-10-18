  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Lokesh on two-day trip to Vizag

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh addressing a meeting held at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Thursday
x

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh addressing a meeting held at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Thursday 

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a host of programmes in Visakhapatnam during his two-day-long visit to the city....

Visakhapatnam: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to take part in a host of programmes in Visakhapatnam during his two-day-long visit to the city. As part of it, the minister is slated for attending a hearing at the Visakhapatnam District Court in connection with a defamation case filed against a vernacular daily.

The minister is scheduled to meet party cadre and leaders at the party office. Lokesh will reach the city on Thursday night from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The HRD Minister is likely to meet the MLAs in the city to discuss the various development projects taken up in Visakhapatnam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick