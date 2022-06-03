LPG cylinder explosion destroys a house in Visakhapatnam, incurs loss of Rs. 2 lakh

In a tragic incident, a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Vadanapalli village of Bangarumetta panchayat in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening. The objects in the house were burnt to the ground and those in the house realised the danger and immediately ran away to save lives. The details provided by the victims are as follows, house wife Balabudi lit a gas stove for making tea, but the gas is already leaking from the gas pipe. Not noticing this, fires erupted from the cylinder as soon as the stove was lit.



With this, Sanyasi Rao, his wife Balabudi and granddaughter Bhavani ran out of the house. Already the house was on fire and the gas cylinder suddenly exploded and fell out of the roof. When a loud noise came, all the villagers shouted and ran and attempts were made to extinguish several burning objects in the house, however, 10 sacks of grain along with 3 bags of clothes, clothes, ration card, household items were burnt and could not be restored.



The victims Sanyasi Rao and Balabudi said that more than Rs 2 lakh worth of property was damaged in the accident. Tehsildar Narsamma, MPTC member Kondamma, YSRCP mandal leader Jagannath and VR Ramesh visited the village and inspected the burnt house and collected details of the damage. He assured that steps would be taken to ensure compensation from the government and ration‌ goods were provided to the victims.