Machilipatnam: People not believing Jagan’s dramas says Chandrababu Naidu

Pedana/Machilipatnam (Krishna dist) : Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the habit of enacting dramas before elections to win the sympathy of people. “Earlier, it was the ‘kodikatti’ drama, now it is the stone-pelting incident. But people are not ready to believe in his dramas. Jagan is trying to put the blame of stone-pelting on me,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing Praja Galam meeting at Pedana in Krishna district on Wednesday along Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu said Jagan failed to condemn the stone-pelting incidents on him (Chandrababu) and Pawan Kalyan. “However, we both condemned the stone attack on Jagan,” said Naidu.



Naidu alleged that Jagan has been trying to lure voters with the money amassed through liquor and sand mafia and land-grabbing. “Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP came together to protect the interests of the state. The three parties combine will provide employment to youth by creating 20-lakh jobs in five years,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the five-year rule Jagan took the state 30 years backward. The CM failed to complete Polavaram and develop Amaravati, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the state government has been looting people by abnormally increasing power charges. The YSRCP MLAs are resorting to irregularities and collecting money from people.



“Nealry 18,000 Kalamkari artisans in Pedana are suffering due to the negligent attitude of YSRCP government and some artisans have committed suicides due to financial problems as the government failed to protect them,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that the NDA is coming out with a manifesto of Blue Revolution to improve the livelihood of fishermen. He said Jagan destroyed AP by coming to power with a slogan of one chance. Jagan failed to implement prohibition and now turned a liquor baron.