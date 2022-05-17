Maharashtra youth embarks on a mission to spread parrotism

Visakhapatnam: In a step to salute martyrs and promote patriotism, Umesh Gopinath Jadhav met martyrs' families, travelling 1.15 lakh km across 28 states and eight Union Territories.

After concluding his three-year-long mission that commenced in 2019, Umesh Gopinath Jadhav told The Hans India when he was in the Vizag city that it gave him immense satisfaction in his unconditional endeavour of meeting the families of the martyrs and honouring them.

Born in Aurangabad, Umesh has been settled in Bengaluru since 2004. As a responsible citizen of India, he felt that he should embark on India's maiden patriotic road trip, meet the families of the martyrs, fallen heroes across the nation and pay respects.

"The journey started off in 2019, April 9 in Bengaluru and continued till February 14 this year. So far, I have met 144 families of the martyrs, including those belonging to World War I and II, Kargil heroes, Handwara martyrs and Pulwama martyrs to pay homage for their ultimate sacrifice.

Also, whichever city I used to visit, I made sure to interact with students, share my mission and encourage them to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice," explains Umesh Gopinath, a former Professor and a trained percussionist who operated a music school in Bengaluru.

With the support of various chapters of Junior Chamber International (JCI), including JCI Visakha Valley and Vizag Port City, Umesh Gopinath met Pramila Raman, wife of late Commander K Venkat Raman, in Visakhapatnam. Also, he interacted with the students of Vignan's Institute of Information Technology and other institutions during his trip here.

Recalling his memorable experience, Umesh Gopinath said, "I was one of the invited guests for the first anniversary of Pulwama attack at Pulwama martyrs' memorial, Lethapora and handed over the martyrs' soil in an urn to CRPF ADG Sh. Zulfiqar Hasan.

His mission also included making an India map by collecting the soil from the martyrs' home.