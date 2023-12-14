Mangalagiri: Sacrifices by party cadre can never be forgotten says N Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri : For the first time Kuppam Assembly constituency has been witnessing unrest, violence and harassment of political leaders only due to the YSRCP rule, observed TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

Party leaders and cadre met Naidu at the TDP headquarters here. “Only to create troubles to me and to threaten the local TDP leaders, several false cases are foisted against the party cadre and the general public in Kuppam and sent them to jail,” Naidu told the party leaders and the cadre who met him.

Facing all such challenges the TDP leaders and the cadre did not get upset, the TDP chief said and stated that he will never forget their sacrifices.

“You always stay in my heart,” he remarked. With the wicked politics the ruling party has caused great inconvenience to the common people in Kuppam which never witnessed any such kind of incidents in the past, Naidu noted.

“Cases were registered against those who attended my programmes in Kuppam and I have never witnessed such a situation in the past 35 years in Kuppam,” he observed and thanked the people of Kuppam profusely who solidly stood by him when he was arrested.

The party cadre and the leaders told Naidu that in the coming elections they will get him elected again from their constituency at least with one lakh majority. These false cases will not deter them from extending support to him and the party, they told the TDP supremo.

MLC Kancherla Srikanth, former MLC Gonivari Srinivasulu, senior party leaders PS Muni Ratnam and Dr Suresh are among those who met Chandababu Naidu at the TDP headquarters here.