Measures sought to facilitate ease of doing business

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to facilitate ease of doing business, Andhra Pradesh Chambers chairman Sudhir Mulagada, vice chairman KRB Prakash suggested a list of representations to National General Secretary of BJP Arun Singh through reforms.

They include, request for industry status to the logistics sector, exemption from capital gains tax on sale of assets to clear bank loans or close non-performing assets, reduce high excise duty on fuel, bring fuel under the ambit of GST and release of TDS refunds to all MSME units on a priority basis.

The AP Chambers representatives mentioned that the government announced a finance package to the tourism stakeholders recently but it would only benefit agents registered with the Ministry of Tourism and hardly reaches about 5 percent of the actual shareholders. Hence, they requested the government that all travel tourism stakeholders registered under GST and contributing to the exchequer should be considered for the relief package.

Also, the AP Chambers members requested for interest subvention to prompt paying MSMEs. Among others, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, former BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju were present.