Member of NCSK Vava suggests best practices for Safai Karamcharis

Visakhapatnam: Member of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) P.P. Vava shares best practices, visiting Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Saturday.

As a part of his visit to the port, Dr. Vava suggested providing PF and ESI account numbers in the identity card for the Safai Karamcharis. He also suggested enrolment of Safai Karamcharis into the PM Ayushman Bharat Life Insurance Scheme.

As a part of his visit, Deputy Chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey gave a digital presentation on the port’s cargo handling activities, export and import logistics, financial position, etc. to the NCSK team.

Further, the Deputy Chairperson appraised the team about the benefits being extended to the entitled Safai Karamcharis related to their periodical health check-ups, providing personal protection equipment, among others. He informed that the issues that were brought to the fore two years before have been resolved and the action plan implemented.

Later, the VPA Deputy Chairperson invited Dr. Vava for the ensuing roadshow to be organised as a prelude to the ‘Global Maritime India Summit 2023’ in Visakhapatnam on August 23 and for the national event scheduled in New Delhi from October 17 to 19.