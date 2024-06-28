Merging VSP with SAIL will witness better future

Visakhapatnam: The merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will have a better future, said BJP Gajuwaka convener K Narasinga Rao.

Speaking to media here on Thursday along with the alliance leaders, he said that under the leadership of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh interacted with Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy to save the VSP from getting privatised. He thanked the BJP leaders for initiating to protect the plant.

Narasinga Rao recalled that the steel workers staged a number of protests for the protection of the VSP. The move of the BJP leaders gives courage to the steel plant workers, he opined. He alleged that the YSRCP government deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh and the VSP employees too. He expressed confidence that the VSP would make more progress if merged with SAIL.

The BJP leader said that even though the workers have been protesting for the past 1,200 days, the YSRCP government never supported them. He recalled that TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao had launched a hunger strike to protect the VSP, when he was in the Opposition.

After electing as an MLA, Palla Srinivasa Rao is fighting for the protection of the VSP, he added. Alliance leaders Gandham Venkata Rao, Villa Rammohan Kumar, PNR Lakshmana Rao, KVSN Raju, TY Babu were present.