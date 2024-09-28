MGM Healthcare acquires Seven Hills Hospital

Visakhapatnam: As part of its expansion plan, MGM Healthcare has spread its wings to Visakhapatnam acquiring the Seven Hills Hospital.

Following the acquisition, the hospital, now being rebranded as MGM Seven Hills Hospital, aims at its strategic move signifying the healthcare’s commitment towards bringing cutting-edge, affordable healthcare services to emerging markets across India.

Speaking on the occasion, director of MGM Healthcare Prashanth Rajagopalan said the focus was on establishing the institution as the most accessible healthcare provider in the country. “By integrating modern medical technology and advanced treatments with the longstanding legacy of the hospital in the city, the healthcare is poised to offer an unparalleled experience to the people of Visakhapatnam and for those from the neighbouring states of Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Also, departments that were not there earlier in the hospital such as oncology would be included in future,” Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan informed.

A new logo of the rebranded healthcare was unveiled by Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan in the presence of Wing Commander M.K. Bose, CEO of MGM Seven Hills Hospital.

The newly-restructured MGM Seven Hills will feature state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, including advanced critical care units (CCUs), intensive care units (ICUs), a modern cath lab, a 128-slice CT scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, and modular operation theatres. More than 100 doctors and 700 healthcare professionals will support the hospital, offering comprehensive care for complex medical conditions with meticulous attention and care.