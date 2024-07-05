Mid-level managers celebrate ‘Graduation Day’ at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Having completed an intensive management development programme (MDP), mid-level managers from Apitoria Pharma Ltd assembled for GITAM’s convocation ceremony to mark the completion of their studies here on Thursday.

Designed to equip experienced professionals with advanced leadership skills and strategic management insights, the management development programme included months of rigorous course work, practical case studies and collaborative projects. Participants delved into topics ranging from organisational behaviour to financial management, enhancing their ability to navigate complex business landscapes and drive impactful change.

Draped in traditional convocation gowns, the atmosphere was charged with a sense of achievement and camaraderie as the managers reflected on their transformative journey. For many, the programme not only provided valuable knowledge but also fostered lasting professional connections and growth opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, the institution’s School of Business Dean Raja P. Pappu said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our middle-level managers.” He mentioned that teaching classes to industry people is always a new experience to the faculty and is always prepared to offer specific designed programmes to suit industrial needs. The graduation marks not only the culmination of their academic efforts but also the beginning of a new chapter in their careers, he added.

Thanking the faculty for their quality training programme, Apitoria Pharma head of operations Ravinatha Shetty and added that the association will continue further. Reflecting on their experience, participants expressed gratitude for the programme’s comprehensive curriculum and supportive learning environment provided to them. The convocation ceremony concluded with participants looking forward to leveraging their newfound skills and knowledge to drive innovation and foster growth within their organisation.