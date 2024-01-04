Live
- Discovering Magnific.ai: A Breakdown of the AI Image Upscaling Tool
- Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
Just In
MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav appointed as JSP Vizag (Urban) president
- 1. Vamsi takes charge as JSP Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president
- 2. The appointment order was handed over to him by SP chief Pawan Kalyan
- 3. Vamsi says he would be working towards strengthening JSP in North Andhra
Visakhapatnam : MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who was YSRCP’s district president earlier, took charge as Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president.
On Wednesday, Vamsi received an appointment order from Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan. He would be serving as Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president for a year.
A few days after exiting the YSRCP, Vamsi was given the responsibility as district president of JSP. He was with the YSRCP right from its inception and actively involved in various party activities.
However, as Vamsi could not get much recognition in the YSRCP and failed to get what he aspired for, the MLC bid adieu to the ruling party and joined the JSP.
After switching loyalty, he dared the YSRCP that he would ensure that several YSRCP leaders and his followers would jump ship sooner or later. He challenged that he will prove his capabilities, make sure that the YSRCP would be wiped out clean in North Andhra and has set ‘Sankranti’ as ‘muhurat’ for the same.
Shouldering the new responsibility as Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president of JSP, Vamsi is all set to work towards strengthening Jana Sena in the district and North Andhra.