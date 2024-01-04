MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav appointed as JSP Vizag (Urban) president

Visakhapatnam : MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who was YSRCP’s district president earlier, took charge as Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president.

On Wednesday, Vamsi received an appointment order from Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan. He would be serving as Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president for a year.

A few days after exiting the YSRCP, Vamsi was given the responsibility as district president of JSP. He was with the YSRCP right from its inception and actively involved in various party activities.

However, as Vamsi could not get much recognition in the YSRCP and failed to get what he aspired for, the MLC bid adieu to the ruling party and joined the JSP.

After switching loyalty, he dared the YSRCP that he would ensure that several YSRCP leaders and his followers would jump ship sooner or later. He challenged that he will prove his capabilities, make sure that the YSRCP would be wiped out clean in North Andhra and has set ‘Sankranti’ as ‘muhurat’ for the same.

Shouldering the new responsibility as Visakhapatnam (Urban) district president of JSP, Vamsi is all set to work towards strengthening Jana Sena in the district and North Andhra.