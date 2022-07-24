Motivational sports event held at NSTL

Visakhapatnam: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Sports Committee organised 'Motivational sports event – Volleyball' at NSTL volleyball ground with an objective of motivating school children towards sports. Delivering an inspiring speech at the event as a chief guest, outstanding scientist and Director of NSTL Dr Y Sreenivas Rao suggested students to choose sports as the main driving force to unwind and score well in the academics.

MLA and vice-president of Volleyball Federation of India PVGR Naidu (Ganababu), who attended as guest of honour, lauded NSTL fraternity for the steps taken in nurturing students' interest towards sports. He hoped that the sports quota would be increased while filling government posts in future. Later, matches between four teams (NSTL Boys, Railway Boys; Girls from Steel Plant and Girls from Pendurthi) were conducted. Outstanding scientist PVS Ganesh Kumar, scientists B Balajawahar, SK Panigrahi, other members Ch. Jayarao, M Srinadh, N Srinivasa Raju, KA Chandrasekhara Rao, DVVRK Satish Varma and SNV Ramakrishna were present.