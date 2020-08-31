Moving car catches fire in Visakhapatnam, no casualties

A moving car caught on fire here at Gopalapatnam of Visakhapatnam district on Monday. Five people inside the car had a narrow escape after the driver alerted them.

The incident occurred near Kumari Kalyana mandapam when the car was heading to Simhachalam from the airport. It is learned that the car driver noticed the smoke from the Tata Indigo car and alerted the four passengers. All the five including the driver disembarked the vehicle.

Soon, the fire engulfed the car which was completely damaged in the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot and douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Fifteen days ago, a car on caught fire near Uravasi road on National Highway allegedly due to a short-circuit. No casualties have been reported as the driver and passengers of a family got down the car immediately after noticing the smoke.