MP Bharat receives Indo-Arab International Excellence Award

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): YSRCP Chief Whip in Parliament and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram has received the Indo-Arab International Excellence Award. He was honoured with the award as part of G20 Presidency Celebrations of India International Conference held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai on Sunday.

The MP’s office, in a statement on Monday, said that the award has been given in recognition of MP Bharat’s efforts towards environmental protection and the green revolution for the past four years.

The international conference said that MP Bharat worked to make youth and students interested in planting saplings and participating in environmental protection as a responsibility under the name of ‘Yuvatha Haritha’ and the Go Green Challenge.

MP Bharat expressed his happiness in receiving the prestigious award. He said the International Conference G20 has taken Vasudhaika Kutumbam-2023 as its theme. He said that he got the award from the support given by the students of Rajahmundry city, the management of the respective educational institutions and youth, adding that he is dedicating this award to all of them. He said that especially in Rajahmundry, the officials of the Municipal Corporation are providing diligent support for the sapling programme.