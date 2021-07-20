MP MVV Satyanarayana opposes Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Displaying placards, state MPs on Tuesday protested the 100 percent disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Based on the call given by the YSRCP, the protest was taken out in the Lok Sabha.As a part of the protest, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana displayed a placard that read 'Vizag Steel Plant - Not for Sale'.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned if the Centre did not withdraw the privatisation move, the ruling party will continue its fight until the decision is put on hold.Earlier, the MP participated in the movement launched by several trade unions and extended his support to the Ukku stir.