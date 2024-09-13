MP Sribharat calls for placing Vizag on top position

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said that public representatives and officials should work hard to top position for the district in the country by adopting development policies.

Participating in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held here on Thursday, the MP suggested that the benefits of the Central government schemes should be explained to the people and awareness should be created about them.

He said that the funds coming from the Centre should be utilised for the implementation of the schemes and steps should be taken to ensure that the beneficiaries avail the schemes.

Further, the MP said that the education sector should be given top priority and skill training should be provided for youth as part of the employment generation. During the meeting, Sribharat suggested that actions should be taken so that the benefits of the schemes implemented under the banner of ICDS would reach more people.

The authorities should take initiative in the recruitment of 170 ASHA workers along with establishment of generic medicine centres and skill development centres, he added.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu gave suggestions on tackling various issues. District collector MN Harendhira Prasad explained the actions taken by the district administration and efforts made by the officials.