MP Sribharat urges youth to study parliamentary system

Visakhapatnam: The awareness about parliamentary functioning plays a critical role in shaping informed and responsible citizens, mentioned Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

Inaugurating a two-day regional-level ‘Young Indians Parliament’ at the campus on Tuesday, the MP advised that youth to study the parliamentary system in order to contribute to the democratic process actively.

Organised by Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event witnessed arguments and deliberations on a wide range of issues. The best parliamentarians from the regional level were chosen for a national level contest.

In a democracy, the importance of sharing thoughts and experiences before reaching a conclusion after extensive discussion debates was highlighted by the MP.

“This is the strength of the democratic system that gives everyone the right to express their views.

The youth parliament would go a long way in strengthening the spirit of democracy,” the MP observed.

Later, he interacted with the participants and encouraged them to do well in the ensuing regional level session in the city. He stressed that understanding and identifying the benefits of pro social behaviour can have a long lasting impact on self-esteem and overall wellbeing, making the youth empowered to shoulder greater responsibility.

Young Indians national chair Darshan Mutha briefed about the Yi Parliament and mentioned that its primary goals are to enhance the understanding of democratic processes, promote civic engagement, and nurture the next generation of responsible and effective leaders. The Yi Visakhapatnam chair Harsha Nandan, co-chair B Sravani, and others participated.

The organisers informed that the two-day-long sessions aimed not only to educate the students but also spark curiosity and critical thinking in them.