MPTC, ZPTC Polls: SEC reduces poll time in Paderu Agency area

Visakhapatnam: Polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections scheduled on April 8 will be held in 11 mandals under the Paderu Agency from 7 am to 2 pm, District Collector and District Election Authority V Vinay Chand said.

Owing to security concerns, the State Election Commissioner on Sunday issued orders reducing the closing time of polling to 2 pm instead of 5 pm in these zones.

In view of the prevailing Left Wing Extremist problem in all the 11 mandals in Paderu revenue division, MPTC and ZPTC elections at Ananthagiri, Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Paderu, G. Madugula, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru will be held on April 8 from 7 am to 2 pm, said District Collector V Vinay Chand. In case of any re-poll, the Collector mentioned, it would be held on April 9 from 7 am to 2 pm. He urged the candidates contesting MPTC and ZPTC in these 11 mandals and voters to take note of the change in timings.