Naidu to attend ‘Vision-2047’ rally today

Visakhapatnam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the ‘Vision-2047’ rally scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam, said TDP North Andhra districts in-charge Buddha Venkanna.

Speaking at a press conference at the district party office on Monday on the occasion of Naidu’s arrival, Venkanna said the rally would commence from RK Beach NTR statue. Tributes would be paid to NTR, P V Narasimha Rao, Pingali Venkaiah and other leaders, he added.

Venkanna said a stage has been set up at MGM Park, where Naidu would address all sections of people. He said that Naidu would explain ‘Vision- 2047’ and everyone should participate as it is not a TDP’s programme, he appealed to the people.

On IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, the TDP North Andhra districts in-charge said the minister got the Cabinet post only by criticising and making derogatory remarks against the Opposition.

When the Congress showed the door to Amarnath’s family, Venkanna mentioned that the TDP extended its support to the family.

Under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, the TDP North Andhra districts in-charge said Vijayawada, Guntur and Amaravati were destroyed. Also, he alleged that the CM is coming to Vizag only to destroy the district further.