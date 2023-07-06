National conference on design thinking from July 7

Visakhapatnam: A two-day national conference that focuses on the topic design thinking ‘Trans-Disciplinary Challenges and Opportunities’ will be held on July 7th and 8th. Hosted jointly by Andhra University, Dr BR Ambedkar Chair and Trans Disciplinary Research Hub, the event is expected to draw close to 886 delegates from across the country.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy is expected to attend as chief guest of the conference.

Also, renowned design thinking experts Sairam Bollapragada, managing director of ESS ENN will deliver keynote lectures during the conference, said PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said design thinking was essential to provide best solutions to complex problems. “The domain will increase in popularity and importance in the coming days,” he mentioned.

More than 1,500 research papers were received for the event. Of them, 452 research papers will be selected and discussed on the occasion.. With the research papers presented in the conference, total proceedings will be brought in the form of a journal for the engineering department, a journal for arts-law, and a journal for sciences-pharmacy courses.

Andhra University has established a Trans Disciplinary Research Hub to carry out innovative research in various scientific fields. The conference is organised at different venues.