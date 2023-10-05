Nellore: Massive rally held against N Chandrababu Naidu arrest

Nellore : TDP workers, leaders along with activists from the JSP and Left parties participated in a massive rally here on Wednesday in protest against the “illegal” arrest of party’s national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

The rally which started from the VRC Centre concluded at the Gandhi Statue in the city. The agitators raised slogans against the YSRCP government for filing a false case pertaining to the skill development project against Naidu.

Senior TDP leader S Chandramohan Reddy, Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other party leaders took part in the rally. The TDP activists raised slogans against the State government and expressing solidarity with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Though MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP State secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy were subjected to house arrest, they somehow managed to reach the venue to take part in the rally. Sridhar Reddy came to VRC centre in an auto-rickshaw.

Speaking on the occasion, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that he had never witnessed such an anarchy rule in the State during his 45 years of political career. He said the YSRCP will pay a heavy price for its mistakes and it is sure to lose power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Hoping that Chandrababu Naidu will come out of Rajamahendravaram prison on October 9 or 10, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the police cannot stop an agitation when the common people are severely agitated. He predicted that only a few days remain for Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister as he would be dislodged soon from the post.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy appealed to the people to join the stir against Naidu’s “illegal” arrest to protect the State from the anarchic rule.