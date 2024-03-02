Nellore: YSRCP hopes Bollineni's exit from TDP brightens its chances

Nellore : YSRCP feels that its winning chances in Udayagiri have increased from 30 per cent to 60 per cent, following former TDP MLA Bollineni Venkata Rama Rao’s exit from TDP. Rama Rao had quit TDP after the party decided to give ticket to Kakarla Suresh, an upcoming leader.

According to sources, Bollineni might join YSR Congress Party during 'Siddham' meeting proposed to be held at Medarametla of Prakasam district next week.

Meanwhile, TDP leadership is likely to take up the issue with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Nellore on Saturday for taking damage control measures.

On the other hand, Suresh had already met all important leaders like former TDP MLA Kambam Vijaya Rami Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, former Nellore Zilla Parishad Chairman Chenchala Babu Yadav (from Yadava community) and second rung cadre in the constituency and sought their cooperation.

Sources indicate that though the YSRCP had initially thought of giving the ticket to Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, who is also party in-charge, but now the party high command may opt Bollineni Rama Rao, in case he finally decides to join YSRCP.