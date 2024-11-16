NEP will bring major changes in edu system: MP

Visakhapatnam: The New Education Policy (NEP) will bring transformative changes in India’s education system, opined Visakhapatnam Parliament Member and president of GITAM M Sribharath.

Addressing the ongoing ‘Regional Children’s Congress 2024’ here on Friday, he emphasised the NEP’s potential in enhancing educational quality and accessibility across the nation.

Pointing out that India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education stands at only 30 percent, the MP underscored the need for increased participation in higher education. He noted that while many students currently prefer engineering over science and humanities, a significant gap remains in terms of employability as 90 percent of engineering graduates face challenges in securing jobs due to lack of relevant skills.

In order to address this major issue, he highlighted the issue of skill mismatch in the country’s human resources and emphasised the importance of skill assessments conducted by the government to identify employment gaps and customise educational programmes accordingly to plug the gap. Responding to a student’s query, Sribharath explained the importance of reservations in India, noting their role in creating equitable opportunities across communities.