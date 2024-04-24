North Andhra will be developed on all fronts

Visakhapatnam: State Dalit Christian JAC chairman and YSRCP state secretary P Vara Prasad said that SCs, STs and BCs have been given equal recognition during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday along with north segment candidate KK RajuKK Raju, Vara Prasad alleged that TDP national president is an anti-Dalit leader.

He said that all measures have been taken to make Visakhapatnam as an executive capital of the state.

The JAC chairman mentioned that North Andhra would be developed on all fronts and the CM has special focus in developing the region. He made it clear that SC, ST, BC and minorities are extending their support to the YSRCP. Further, Vara Prasad stated that KK Raju developed the constituency ideally with the cooperation of the Chief Minister. AP Pastors Federation secretary James, YSRCP leaders Sudhakar Paul, Hemanth Kumar and Honey Johnson were present.