NSTL celebrates IWD with a host of programmes

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) -2023 focusing on the theme 'Digit All: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality' here on Thursday.With active participation of women employees and spouses of male employees of NSTL the, several programmes were organised on the occasion. Prizes were distributed by the distinguished guests to the winners of various competitions that were conducted to women employees and spouses of male employees of NSTL.





Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Harbour) S Sirisha attended the event as chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Dr Shruthi Tewari, Professor, IIM, Indore and Y Lakshmi, first lady of NSTL and President MKM (Mahila Kalyan Manch). The Celebrations were formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the Chief guest & Distinguished Guests;





NSTL Director Dr Y Sreenivas Rao and chairperson of IWD and scientist 'F' M Sujatha spoke about women's achievements and how NSTL/DRDO was encouraging towards women employees. Further, Dr Sreenivas Rao said women were quick to find solutions to critical problems in various capacities. He appreciated women employees of NSTL who work beyond office hours.





Meanwhile ACP Sirisha explained the concept of gender equality and various Acts such as POCSO Act, Dowry Prohibition Act, etc., She appealed to all to install Disha app on their mobile phones and exhorted parents to inculcate ethical and moral values among children.





NSTL women employees and members of MKM jointly donated Rs 10,000 each to 'Manakutumbam' a home for old age women and Manasu, an orphanage for girls of age less than 15 years, and Rs 13,000 for Patina, founder of Care and Love Children Welfare Society. The celebrations concluded with cultural programmes by the children of NSTL officers and staff.



