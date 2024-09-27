NSTL conducts ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’ campaign

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘swachhata Hi seva-2024’ campaign, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is organising a host of events till October 1 with the theme focusing on ‘swabhav swachhata-sanskar swachhata.’

Outstanding scientist and director of NSTL Dr Abraham Varughese and chairman works committee HN Das exhorted employees along with their family members to participate voluntarily in the ongoing ‘swachhata’ activities.

A number of plantation programmes across the buildings in the technical area of the NSTL were organised. In a step to promote fitness and cleanliness, ‘swachhata run’ was held at the premises along with an hour-long cleanliness drive. More than 100 people participated with a lot of enthusiasm and cleaned the surroundings in about a one-km stretch. To benefit sanitation workers and their families, the company organised preventive health checkups.

PPE (personal protection equipment) kits were distributed to sanitation workers and they were detailed on how to safeguard them from occupational hazards. In addition, five sites in the NSTL technical area were identified as all cleanliness target units and accumulated waste was cleared. The NSTL director Abraham Varughese appreciated the overwhelming participation.