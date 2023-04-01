Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri's green initiative to drive its thermal plant

With an installed capacity of 2,000 MW of thermal and 25 MW of floating solar, NTPC Simhadri has come a long way ever since its inception. Speaking at conference held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, GGM (Business Unit Head) of NTPC Sanjay Kumar Sinha mentioned that the stage-1 units were commissioned in 39 months which is a record in Green Field Project Execution in India. "Also, this is the first coastal based thermal power plant of NTPC which uses sea water for condenser cooling and ash handling, thereby saving precious water," he stated.





Laying emphasis on operating the company fatality-free, Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that frequent pep talk at regular intervals will be given to different groups of workers about safety standards. "We do follow stringent SOPs as far as safety standards of employees are concerned. Safety stewards will ensure that workers stick to protocols. The close monitoring system has eventually resulted in six years of fatality-free operation," the GGM of NTPC informed.

Elaborating about the CSR-CD initiatives, Sanjay Kumar Sinha said the company undertook a number of community developmental activities during 2022-23 in and around its power station for the upliftment of the standards of living of the communities. As a part of it, the main focus of the CSR activities included ensuring health for communities, enabling self-sufficiency, promoting maternal care, providing clean water and sanitation, making education accessible for all and empowering empower women.





Moreover, in the direction of the tribal education to the first generation of tribal sects 'Kondh', Project Vidya-single teacher running schools, has been undertaken by NTPC Simhadri in three villages-Ambalamamdi, Sadangi and Lusingi of G Madugula mandal. Currently, Project Vidya Schools are running in Donibanda, Thurubongula and Kotlagaruvu of Chintapalli mandal and 90 children are benefitting from the project. The meeting was attended by GM (O&M) BP Patra, GM (FM) VM Chowdhury, additional general manager (EMG) V Jayan, among others.



