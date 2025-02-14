On a mission to maximise green cover in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Even as Visakhapatnam has a considerable extent of green cover, the district administration decided to increase it further by rolling out ‘Green Vizag Mission’.

Working in line with the ambitious target set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the district administration intends to enhance the green cover across Visakhapatnam.

Currently, 29 per cent of Visakhapatnam is covered with greenery.

With an agenda to improve air quality, bring down pollution levels and accentuate the beauty of Vizag, the district administration aims to push the present percentage of greenery from 29 to 35-40 percent in the next few months.

Collaborating with the line departments along with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, District Water Management Agency, forest department and a host of industries, an action plan is charted out to improve the green cover under the banner ‘Green Vizag Mission’. “Post a series of meetings and discussions that centre on taking the endeavour forward with the support of various departments, industries and agencies, the mission is going to be operational by July. Several companies are coming forward to pitch in to extend support through their corporate social responsibility initiatives,” shares MN Harendhira Prasad, District Collector, with The Hans India.

Earlier, through the ‘Vanam Manam’ programme launched as part of the ‘Mission Harita Andhra Pradesh’, over 3 lakh saplings were planted across the district.

Along with doubling the greenery, the district administration is also focusing on ensuring their maintenance by considering the support of the NGOs, agencies and residents welfare associations. In addition to banning single use plastic, the district administration is keen on reviving water bodies and improving the green cover in Vizag.