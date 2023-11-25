Live
Just In
One died, another seriously injured in a road accident
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: In a tragic road accident, one person died and another was severely injured in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The incident occurred at Industrial Estate when the two-wheeler in which a couple was commuting was hit by a car. It is learnt that the car was travelling on the wrong route.
While the husband died undergoing treatment in a hospital, his wife's condition is said to be critical.
