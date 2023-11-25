  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

One died, another seriously injured in a road accident

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic road accident, one person died and another was severely injured in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.The incident occurred at...

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic road accident, one person died and another was severely injured in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Industrial Estate when the two-wheeler in which a couple was commuting was hit by a car. It is learnt that the car was travelling on the wrong route.

While the husband died undergoing treatment in a hospital, his wife's condition is said to be critical.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X