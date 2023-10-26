Live
Just In
Onion prices continue to rise in Vizag
The vegetable is sold at Rs 46 a kg in Rythu Bazaars while it is available at Rs 60-Rs 70 in retail outlets
Visakhapatnam : Soaring onion prices are bringing tears to consumers. For the past few days, the price of onions per kg is zooming continuously. Even at Rythu Bazaars where the vegetables are available at a reasonable price, the cost of onions reached Rs 46 a kg. In the retail market, the same is available at Rs 60 to Rs 70.
Despite the high price, the quality of the vegetable appears to be poor. According to estate officer at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar K Varahalu, supply from Kurnool has been affected. “Following unfavourable weather conditions, the supply from Maharashtra has also been impacted. This apart, Dasara vacation left an impact on the loading and unloading exercise at supply points,” he said.
Long queues are being witnessed in Rythu Bazaars for the past few days at the onion stalls. However, the marketing department officials express hope that the situation is likely to change after two weeks.
With the onset of Karthika Masam, the consumption of onions may fall as many exclude the vegetable from their menus. Even as Kurnool is the main supplier of onions for Andhra Pradesh, the state is also dependent on Karnataka and Maharashtra for the supply.