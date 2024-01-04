Paderu: Araku Coffee wins One District One Product Award

Paderu (ASR District) : Araku Coffee won the One District One Product Award. In October 2023, a Central team visited the agency and inspected the coffee crop cultivated in the tribal area under organic method. On their recommendation, Araku Coffee was selected for the Award. GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Suresh Kumar received the award from Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the main awards programme held on Wednesday at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Convention Centre in Delhi. The preliminarily selected products include Bobbili Veena from Vizianagaram, Araku coffee from the ASR district, Venkatagiri Handlooms from Tirupati, Uppada and Jamdani sarees from Kakinada, etc.,

A total of 26 applications from various areas like textiles, handicrafts, handlooms, fisheries, industrial products were received for the ODOP Awards 2023-24. Of these 26 applications, 14 products were selected for field verification by the Invest India team for the final selection. The team recently concluded their field visits in various districts.